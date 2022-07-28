Police in Saskatchewan hope a photo of a wallet will help crack a decades-old missing person case

More than four decades after he was last seen, police in Prince Albert, Sask. are hoping a photo of a wallet will help investigators learn what became of Robert Wiggins.

Wiggins was last seen by close friends in Prince Albert, just before sunrise on July 28, 1980, in the 500 block of 11th Street East.

Marking the 42nd anniversary of the day he was last seen, Prince Albert Police Service (PAPS) has released a photo of his wallet.

According to police, the wallet was found either in the summer or fall after his disappearance along Highway 16 near Radisson and turned into the town's RCMP detachment. Radisson is located roughly 170 kilometres from Prince Albert.

It contained $300 in cash and a cheque made out to Wiggins for $67.70. The wallet was returned to his home address.

Robert “Bud” Wiggins. (Prince Albert Police Service)

"Police are releasing a photo of the wallet in the hopes that someone will remember locating it near Radisson in 1980," the PAPS news release said.

"His disappearance has caused immense pain as his family and friends continue to cope with the stress of not knowing what happened to their loved one."

Wiggins would be 70 years old. At the time of his disappearance, he was described as five-foot-10, weighing 180 pounds.

Police are asking anyone with information about Wiggins to call 306-953-4222 or to contact Crime Stoppers.