SASKATOON -- Saskatchewan’s finest collection of railcars and railway buildings are on display and welcoming visitors again over the Victoria Day weekend.

The Saskatchewan Railway Museum just south of Saskatoon announced it is opening for the 2021 summer as of Saturday.

This year, the museum is highlighting Argo Station, a fully operational train station at the end of the museum site, according to a news release.

With provincial COVID-19 rules in place, the museum said it can only host a maximum of 30 guests at a time. Social distancing and one-way travels have been posted and face-coverings are strongly encouraged, the museum said.

The museum is open Friday to Sunday and on holiday Mondays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.