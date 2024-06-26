Sask. man accused of driving drunk, killing scooter rider released from jail

A man accused of killing a man on an electric scooter while driving drunk has been released from jail.

Wade Scott Chaboyer is charged with impaired driving causing death and failing to stop at the scene of an accident,

Police responded to Warman Road near Circle Drive just after 3 a.m. on June 22.

Police say the 38-year-old driver, travelling north on Warman Road, hit a 25-year-old man riding an electric scooter.

Police say the driver fled the scene.

Both the Crown and defence consented to Chaboyer’s release from the Saskatoon Correctional Centre.

Chaboyer must report to a probation officer and abide by a 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. curfew. He’s not allowed to drive, consume or carry alcohol, or enter a bar.

“Do you agree to those conditions, sir?” the judge asked Chaboyer over the phone from Saskatoon Provincial Court.

“Yes,” Chaboyer replied.

Chaboyer asked the judge about getting his cellphone back. The judge suggested he speak to his lawyer.

Ron Piché is representing Chaboyer. He’s scheduled to make his third court appearance on July 17.