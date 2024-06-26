Sask. man accused of driving drunk, killing scooter rider released from jail
A man accused of killing a man on an electric scooter while driving drunk has been released from jail.
Wade Scott Chaboyer is charged with impaired driving causing death and failing to stop at the scene of an accident,
Police responded to Warman Road near Circle Drive just after 3 a.m. on June 22.
Police say the 38-year-old driver, travelling north on Warman Road, hit a 25-year-old man riding an electric scooter.
Police say the driver fled the scene.
Both the Crown and defence consented to Chaboyer’s release from the Saskatoon Correctional Centre.
Chaboyer must report to a probation officer and abide by a 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. curfew. He’s not allowed to drive, consume or carry alcohol, or enter a bar.
“Do you agree to those conditions, sir?” the judge asked Chaboyer over the phone from Saskatoon Provincial Court.
“Yes,” Chaboyer replied.
Chaboyer asked the judge about getting his cellphone back. The judge suggested he speak to his lawyer.
Ron Piché is representing Chaboyer. He’s scheduled to make his third court appearance on July 17.
Saskatoon Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
House explodes in Transcona, others dealt significant damage: WFPS
The City of Winnipeg is asking people to avoid the area of Camrose Bay after a house exploded.
BREAKING Canadian businessman Frank Stronach facing new charges in connection with historical sexual assault investigation
Canadian businessman Frank Stronach is facing eight new charges after police say they've identified additional victims as part of an investigation into historical sexual assault allegations.
Lawyers looking for thousands of families owed money by Veterans Affairs
The suit was launched after the Office of the Veterans Ombud found the government had been improperly calculating the disability benefits and pensions of its clients starting in 2003.
WATCH LIVE WestJet to start cancelling flights as early as Thursday as mechanics prepare for possible job action
WestJet says it may start cancelling flights on Thursday as the airline faces a possible strike by its mechanics the day after.
Canada's youngest athlete at the Paris 2024 Olympics could be a 14-year-old skateboarder
Fay De Fazio Ebert, only 14 years old, was one of four athletes named to Canada's Olympic skateboarding group, as Canada Skateboard and the Canadian Olympic Committee revealed their choices on Wednesday.
'Why did I have this surgery?' Ont. mother seeks answers after son's tonsil surgery
An Ontario mother said it looked like a horror movie when she flicked on the lights of her son’s bedroom to find him projectile vomiting blood after his tonsils were removed at McMaster Children’s Hospital.
Are car dealership employees linked to auto thefts in Canada? CTV News investigates
Data from Statistics Canada suggests that a vehicle is stolen every five minutes in the country. Now, police are investigating whether there's a connection between when and where a vehicle was last serviced, and the date it was stolen, they revealed to CTV National News.
'Worrying rumours' of planned 'non-consensual sexual acts' at after-prom party prompts Quebec police investigation
Police south of Montreal are investigating, and a school centre has asked parents not to allow their children to attend an after-prom party, after 'worrying rumours that unsavoury events were be planned by certain individuals related to drugs and non-consensual sexual acts.'
He flipped off a trooper and got charged. Now Vermont is on the hook for US$175,000
Vermont has agreed to pay US$175,000 to settle a lawsuit on behalf of a man who was charged with a crime for giving a state trooper the middle finger in 2018, the state chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union said Wednesday.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Regina
-
Walk of Fame inductee Tatiana Maslany celebrated in 'Hometown Stars' event
Award winning actor Tatiana Maslany unveiled her "Hometown Star" in an event in Regina on Wednesday, courtesy of Canada's Walk of Fame.
-
Sask. Party catches heat after using Russian filmed stock footage in campaign ad
The Saskatchewan Party is facing criticism for a pre-election campaign ad. It featured video portraying Saskatchewan's scenery but contained some footage actually filmed in Russia.
-
Revival for Regina baseball stadium proposal possible
A motion headed before Regina city council could bring the possibility of a new baseball facility in Regina back up to the plate.
Winnipeg
-
House explodes in Transcona, others dealt significant damage: WFPS
The City of Winnipeg is asking people to avoid the area of Camrose Bay after a house exploded.
-
No charges for driver in 2023 Manitoba bus crash that killed 17 seniors: RCMP
Manitoba RCMP and Crown prosecutors will not lay charges against the driver of a bus involved in a crash with a semi-truck in 2023.
-
Metis musician and TV host Ray St. Germain, dubbed 'Winnipeg's Elvis,' dies at 83
Ray St. Germain, the singer-songwriter and television personality nicknamed "Winnipeg's Elvis" for his uncanny vocal likeness to the king of rock 'n' roll, has died.
Edmonton
-
Police investigating at 82 Avenue apartment building
Police taped off the entrance to an apartment building east of Whyte Avenue early Wednesday morning.
-
'Armed and dangerous' man wanted for unprovoked attack with machete in Alberta: RCMP
Police are looking for a man they say is responsible for an unprovoked machete attack in eastern Alberta.
-
2 of the water features at the Alberta legislature grounds set to reopen on Canada Day
Albertans will once again be able to enjoy some of the water features at the legislature grounds this summer.
Calgary
-
Charges laid in violent Calgary kidnapping that saw victim restrained, assaulted
Calgary police have laid charges in a horrific and violent kidnapping last month.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE Test water flowing through repaired Calgary pipe, full service days away
Water is flowing again in a massive Calgary pipe — test water. Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek says work has started to fill the repaired pipe with water for testing.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE WestJet to start cancelling flights as early as Thursday as mechanics prepare for possible job action
WestJet says it may start cancelling flights on Thursday as the airline faces a possible strike by its mechanics the day after.
Lethbridge
-
Dawgs take down Gulls at Seaman Stadium, defeating Sylvan Lake 10-4
The Dawgs returned to Seaman Stadium Tuesday and kept their latest hot streak alive, defeating the Sylvan Lake Gulls 10-4.
-
Coutts murder-conspiracy trial to see more video of accused talking with police
The trial of two men charged with conspiracy to commit murder at the border blockade at Coutts, Alta., is expected to hear more from one of the accused in a video statement he gave to police.
-
Lethbridge College to be redesignated as polytechnic institution
Lethbridge College will soon become Alberta's latest polytechnic.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Canadian businessman Frank Stronach facing new charges in connection with historical sexual assault investigation
Canadian businessman Frank Stronach is facing eight new charges after police say they've identified additional victims as part of an investigation into historical sexual assault allegations.
-
'Disturbing incident': Toronto police identify suspect who allegedly concealed dead body in Riverside apartment
Toronto police say a convicted sex offender wanted on a Canada-wide warrant befriended a 'vulnerable individual' and concealed their dead body in a Riverside apartment last month.
-
'Why did I have this surgery?' Ont. mother seeks answers after son's tonsil surgery
An Ontario mother said it looked like a horror movie when she flicked on the lights of her son’s bedroom to find him projectile vomiting blood after his tonsils were removed at McMaster Children’s Hospital.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa Train Yards placed in receivership over owner's unpaid $39 million loan
One of Ottawa's largest shopping centres has been placed in receivership over an outstanding $39 million loan by the owner of the property. The Ontario Superior Court of Justice appointed Grant Thornton Limited as receiver and manager of the assets of Ottawa Train Yards on Industrial Avenue.
-
Man facing charges for allegedly threatening Ottawa Coun. Plante, police say
An Ottawa man is facing charges of uttering threats and harassment after allegedly making threats towards Ottawa-Vanier Coun. Stephanie Plante.
-
Man injured in afternoon Rideau Street assault
Ottawa police are investigating after a man was injured following an assault at the intersection of Rideau Street and King Edward Avenue on Wednesday afternoon.
Montreal
-
'Worrying rumours' of planned 'non-consensual sexual acts' at after-prom party prompts Quebec police investigation
Police south of Montreal are investigating, and a school centre has asked parents not to allow their children to attend an after-prom party, after 'worrying rumours that unsavoury events were be planned by certain individuals related to drugs and non-consensual sexual acts.'
-
After teen's death on e-scooter, Montreal councillor reiterates street should be safer
Montreal's Bordeaux-Cartierville city councillor Effie Giannou is calling once again for Lachapelle Street to be made safer after a 14 year-old boy riding an electric scooter was fatally hit by a car on Monday evening.
-
Montreal peregrine falcon chicks take first flights into a world full of danger
This week, three falcon chicks named Hugo, Polo and Estebane started to spread their wings around the nest site on the 23rd floor of the Universite de Montreal tower, with hundreds of online viewers watching their every move.
Vancouver
-
Child drowns after tube flips over in lake near Cranbrook, B.C.
An 11-year-old boy died after drowning in a lake in southeastern B.C. last weekend, according to authorities.
-
Video of suspect in synagogue arson released by Vancouver police
Vancouver police have released video of a suspect they believe set fire to the entrance of a synagogue last month.
-
439 catalytic converters seized from single suspect: Burnaby RCMP
Mounties searched four properties and seized 439 catalytic converters from a B.C. man who was allegedly buying the stolen parts and shipping them across the border.
Kelowna
-
Man stabbed in Kelowna, suspect at large: RCMP
Mounties in Kelowna say a suspect is at large after a man was stabbed in the city Sunday afternoon.
-
Police still investigating cause after woman found dead in Kelowna park
Police are remaining tight-lipped about a woman’s death in a Kelowna park on Friday.
-
Man shot dead in Princeton, B.C., was high-ranking gang member, court records suggest
Police have identified a man found dead in B.C.’s Interior last weekend as Donald “Donnie” Lyons.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. coroner says 11 people died of heat injuries in 2023, urges residents to prepare
Eleven people died from suspected heat-related injuries in British Columbia last year, according to the latest data from the provincial coroners service, which is urging residents to prepare for more unusually high temperatures this summer.
-
Meet the centenarians: Canada's oldest age group is also its fastest-growing
Vi Roden said she reads an average of 50 books a year, attends history lectures at her local seniors centre, and does yoga twice a week.
-
Critically endangered Vancouver Island marmots released into the wild
Volunteers carried cages containing very rare furry creatures up Mount Washington on Monday as part of the mission to save Canada’s most endangered mammal.
London
-
Educational charity director charged with fraud
Laura Pethick was hired as the executive director of Foundation for Education Perth Huron in July of 2021. Three years later, she’s accused of defrauding the charity of thousands of dollars.
-
Rare weather event brings high winds, toppling trees and hydro wires
Cleanup is underway around the city after a storm blew through the region on Tuesday afternoon. The areas in London hit hardest were north east London and Old North.
-
CSA provides grant to Western for Martian geology research
The Canadian Space Agency (CSA) has granted nearly $300,000 in funding to scientists from Western University. The three years of funding will support a research project into Martian geology, lead by two professors from Western.
Kitchener
-
Violent incidents on the rise in Waterloo Region public schools
ETFO is sounding the alarm over an increase in violent incidents at public elementary schools in Waterloo Region.
-
OPP release names in death investigation in Harrow
Essex County OPP have released the names of four family members in an ongoing death investigation in Harrow.
-
Automatic Ontario licence plate renewals start Canada Day
Ontario drivers in good standing won’t have to worry about renewing their licence plates starting Canada Day.
Northern Ontario
-
House explodes in Transcona, others dealt significant damage: WFPS
The City of Winnipeg is asking people to avoid the area of Camrose Bay after a house exploded.
-
Sudbury, Ont., Crown takes over criminal prosecution of Ontario’s Ministry of Labour
In court on Wednesday, Sudbury Crown attorney Kara Vakiparta moved to take over what had been the private prosecution of Ontario’s Ministry of Labour on a charge of criminal negligence causing death related to a 2006 mining fatality.
-
One of Canada's most popular vehicles recalled over transmission issue; 95,000 impacted
One of the country's most popular vehicles is being recalled in Canada due to a transmission issue that may impact tens of thousands of drivers.
Atlantic
-
Halifax icon who wore high heels with pride dies at 86
Harold Brenton Anderson, who wore high heels for decades in Halifax and loved to travel, has died.
-
Teacher charged with sexually assaulting student: N.S. RCMP
A teacher from Tatamagouche Regional Academy in Nova Scotia is facing multiple charges of sexual offences against a student.
-
New $1 coin honouring author of Anne of Green Gables entering circulation
The Royal Canadian Mint has revealed a new $1 coin honouring one of Atlantic Canada’s most prolific authors on what would be her 150th birthday.
N.L.
-
Federal government ends cod moratorium in Newfoundland after more than 30 years
The federal government has ended the Newfoundland and Labrador cod moratorium, which gutted the province's economy and transformed its small communities more than 30 years ago.
-
Wildfire in Labrador jumps Churchill River, hydro generating station evacuated
The Labrador wildfire threatening the town of Churchill Falls jumped the Churchill River on Tuesday, prompting the emergency evacuation of the hydroelectric generating station about seven kilometres away.
-
Water bombers dousing Labrador fires halted by thunderstorms, but rain is coming
Crews are building fire lines and using industrial sprinklers to protect a central Labrador town from wildfires, though a thunderstorm temporarily halted a fleet of water bombers on Monday.