Saskatoon Public Library appoints new CEO

Saskatoon Public Library (SPL) has announced the appointment of Carol Shepstone as the new director of libraries and chief executive officer (CEO).

Effective Nov. 4, Shepstone will be replacing Beth Côté, who has been serving as interim CEO since January.

Côté took over the role following the resignation of Carol Cooley, the previous director of libraries and CEO on Jan. 22.

“With an extensive background in both public and academic libraries across Canada, Ms. Shepstone brings a wealth of experience, leadership, and innovation to SPL,” SPL said in a statement.

Carol Shepstone brings over two decades of experience in senior administrative roles in libraries across Canada to her new position.

Prior to joining SPL, she held leadership roles at the John M. Cuelenaere Public Library in Prince Albert, the University of Saskatchewan, Mount Royal University in Calgary, and most recently, Toronto Metropolitan University.

“I am thrilled to be returning to Saskatoon to join such an exceptional library team, especially at such an exciting time for Saskatoon Public Library and the city,” said Shepstone. “I look forward to working with the community, our partners, and the library team to continue the work of building a robust and dynamic public library system that meets the evolving needs of the community.”

Upon Shepstone's arrival, Beth Côté will continue to serve as SPL director of public services, according to SPL.

The SPL board expressed confidence in Shepstone's ability to lead the library into its next chapter, especially as the new central library is set to open in 2027.