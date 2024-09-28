RCMP investigating suspicious death on Sask. First Nation

Saskatchewan RCMP says the man who sustained injuries from a serious assault earlier this month has died in hospital.

He has been identified as 35-year-old Shoshone Morningchild of Makwa Sahgaiehcan First Nation.

On the morning of Sept. 3, officers were called to a home on Makwa Sahgaiehcan First Nation where they found Morningchild injured outside the home.

He was then taken to hospital where he died on Friday. Police have deemed his death suspicious and asked people with information to come forward.

“If you witnessed suspicious activity near Makwa Sahgaiehcan First Nation between the evening of September 22 and the morning of September 23, please contact Loon Lake RCMP immediately at 310-RCMP (7267),” RCMP said.

The Saskatchewan coroners service is also engaged in the investigation, which is being conducted by the RCMP major crimes and general investigation sections.

Police say the investigation continues and an autopsy has been ordered.