Saskatoon man on electric scooter killed in collision with alleged drunk driver

A 25-year-old man succumbed to his injuries after being hit by a car while riding an electric scooter early Saturday morning.

Around 3:12 a.m., police responded to reports about a dead man on Warman Road near Circle Drive, Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) said in a release.

The car, travelling northbound on Warman Road, collided with the man on the electric scooter, police said.

The 38-year-old male driver of the car was arrested and is facing charges relating to fleeing the scene of an accident, operating a motor vehicle while impaired, and operating a motor vehicle while having a blood alcohol concentration exceeding 80 mg of alcohol causing death, police said.

Police said the accused driver will see a Justice of the Peace later on Saturday.

The SPS major crimes section, collision analyst unit, and forensic identification section are investigating the incident.