Saskatoon's homeless population nearly doubled this year
Saskatoon's homeless population is on pace to more than double in one year, according to data from the Saskatoon Fire Department.
During city council's regular business meeting on Wednesday, councillors learned about the rapid growth of the city's homeless population prior to approving a temporary homeless shelter downtown.
"If this trend keeps going, we're going to outpace last year," assistant fire chief Yvonne Raymer said during a joint presentation with Saskatoon police.
"And the astounding number is the number of unhoused individuals that we've encountered."
Raymer said the fire department has counted 683 "inadequately housed" people between Jan. 1 and Sept. 15 this year. All of last year, the fire department counted 366 people in the same category. The year before it was 221.
"We know we're dealing with the same individuals when it comes to unhoused, addicted, and our mental health concerns," Raymer said.
If the current rate were to continue, Saskatoon's homeless population would hit 970 by the end of the year.
Raymer said encampments in the city have surged as well, though not to the same extent homeless numbers have.
Up until Sept. 15, Raymer's staff have counted 932 encampments, which is on pace to surpass last year's count of 1020 in all of 2023. In 2022, there were 512 encampments recorded in Saskatoon.
Raymer said encampments are in nearly every neighbourhood in the city with 69 separate neighbourhoods reporting encampments.
By neighbourhood, 128 of these encampments are in Pleasant Hill, 99 are in Confederation Suburban Centre and 83 are in Riversdale.
Raymer said it has become more difficult for the fire department to clean up encampments as people refuse supports.
"The number of cleanups has actually slowed down. And a lot of it is because the individuals know if they don't take supports, it's time to collect your personal belongings, work with the inspectors, work with the AROs (alternative response officers), and try to come up with a solution if they won't take rehousing," Raymer said.
"However, I will say the encampment cleanups are actually larger than we've ever seen before, so it's actually taking longer to actually do the cleanups."
Raymer was joined by Staff Sgt. Michael Horvath at Wednesday's meeting. The pair pointed to a few potential reasons why the homeless population continues to increase, mainly that Saskatoon is a hub for services for smaller communities around Saskatchewan. Raymer said another reason is evacuees from events like wildfires are stationed in Saskatoon, then don't return home.
"Some get left behind, maybe because they connect to services. I don't know exactly the reason why they don't get connected back to the community. So our inspectors will take the time to do that outreach, make phone call back to whatever community office they're from, and try to make those arrangements," she said.
Raymer said sometimes that leads to difficult situations with a person's home community, who will tell the fire department there's no supports back home and they need to remain in Saskatoon.
"It's very complex," she said.
Horvath said the rapid growth has created "pressure points" in the city.
"The theme has been this past calendar year is this increased number of folks that are coming into our community that we just don't recognize and a lot of first time faces," Horvath said.
"We are no longer walking, we're running. We're running with the pressure points that are being created on our community."
Mayor Charlie Clark noted that for the first time, shelters in Saskatoon have been full all summer, a time when they're typically not as busy.
With the fire department and police able to present detailed information and data about homelessness, Clark wondered why the province doesn't have this information since it is responsible for funding and operating social services.
"That data collection and analysis work is still underway," Roger Parenteau, the executive director for housing operations with the Ministry of Social Services said.
Council voted to approve a 30 to 40 bed temporary shelter at the former Saskatchewan Transportation Company parcel depot at 210 Pacific Ave, but many councillors believe much more is needed to reverse the trend of Saskatoon's homeless population growing rapidly.
"Thirty to 40 beds is not enough," Ward 2 Coun. Hilary Gough said.
"I'm hoping that whatever the province decides going forward, that we don't lower the number of supports that we're offering to our city," Ward 6 Coun. Cynthia Block said.
Saskatoon Top Stories
-
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE New poll reveals some key issues for voters in upcoming Sask. election
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Rescuers race to free people trapped by Hurricane Helene after storm kills at least 40 in 4 states
Hurricane Helene left an enormous path of destruction across Florida and the entire southeastern U.S. on Friday, killing at least 40 people in four states, snapping towering oaks like twigs, tearing apart homes and sending rescue crews on desperate missions to save people from floodwaters.
U.S. fines Air Canada over flights over prohibited Iraqi airspace
The U.S. Department of Transportation said Friday it had fined Air Canada US$250,000 for operating flights in 2022 and 2023 in prohibited Iraqi airspace.
Ship, extra CAF members deployed near Lebanon in case of evacuation needs: defence minister
Defence Minister Bill Blair says there is a ship in place near Lebanon, as well as 150 deployed additional Canadian Armed Forces members prepared for a military-assisted departure of stranded Canadians, if more violence in the region requires it.
BREAKING Israeli airstrikes hit the southern suburbs of Beirut after another strike destroyed buildings
The Israeli military struck Hezbollah's headquarters in Beirut on Friday in a series of massive explosions that targeted the leader of the militant group and levelled multiple high-rise apartment buildings.
Killer who stabbed victim 'at least 52 times' dies in B.C. prison
A 72-year-old inmate serving a life sentence for a brutal murder that happened in Chilliwack in 2016 has died, according to the Correctional Service of Canada.
P.E.I. shellfish festival gastrointestinal illness outbreak largest in province's history: health officer
More than 550 symptomatic people responded to an online questionnaire about a gastrointestinal illness at a Prince Edward Island shellfish festival last weekend.
Former military reservist sentenced for shotgun video calling Liberal MP a 'communist agent' for China
A former Canadian military reservist has been sentenced to house arrest after posting a video of himself firing a shotgun at a picture of a member of Parliament whom he accused of being a "communist agent" for China.
Canada booking seats on flights out of Lebanon as violence escalates
Global Affairs Canada began booking blocks of seats on the few remaining commercial flights leaving Lebanon on Friday as it issued another urgent plea for any Canadians in the country to leave immediately.
Family of man who died in incident involving Calgary police issues statement
The family of Jon Wells, a man who died in an incident involving Calgary police earlier this month, say they are seeking time to grieve their loss.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Regina
-
Sask. man dies in Highway 1 collision just east of Regina
A man from Weyburn, Sask. died following a collision on Highway 1 just east of Regina on Friday morning.
-
Eight anomalies found in George Gordon First Nation’s search of unmarked graves
George Gordon First Nation has completed their second phase in search of unmarked graves.
-
Sask. police watchdog says RCMP discharged guns in fatal Fishing Lake First Nation incident
Saskatchewan's Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) says it has determined that RCMP officers fired their guns, as it continues its investigation into a fatal incident on Fishing Lake First Nation that left a 34-year-old man dead.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba signs off on sale of Portage Place
The Province of Manitoba has signed off on the sale of Portage Place, finalizing a deal with all three levels of government for True North to purchase the mall.
-
Ontario woman arrested in Sask. following alleged child abduction: Manitoba RCMP
An Ontario woman who allegedly abducted her three children from Ontario and crossed into Manitoba was arrested in Saskatchewan this week.
-
Discovery of dead cat in West End deemed 'suspicious' police say
Winnipeg police say the death of a cat in the West End area is suspicious, as officers investigate a slew of feline deaths in the city.
Edmonton
-
No increase in lithium-ion battery fires in Edmonton, officials still encourage caution
Edmonton Fire Rescue Services (EFRS) says it hasn't seen a rise in fires related to lithium-ion batteries, but is still encouraging Edmontonians not to overcharge their devices.
-
1 hospitalized after fire at 124 Street apartment building
One person was taken to hospital after a fire in west central Edmonton on Friday afternoon.
-
RCMP says Premier Smith wrong on RCMP numbers despite monthly updates
The Alberta RCMP says Premier Danielle Smith was "inaccurate" in statements about the province's Mounties on Thursday.
Calgary
-
Family of man who died in incident involving Calgary police issues statement
The family of Jon Wells, a man who died in an incident involving Calgary police earlier this month, say they are seeking time to grieve their loss.
-
Calgary's supervised drug consumption site 'isn't working': mayor
Calgary's mayor says a supervised consumption site isn't working, but the city is waiting for the province to take action.
-
'I want to leave but I'm scared': Calgarian and her kids stuck in Lebanon as conflict rages on
Safaa went to Lebanon looking to meet with a specialist for her Crohn's disease. Now, she and her four children are caught in the conflict between Israel and the militant group Hezbollah.
Lethbridge
-
Lethbridge boy reunited with first responders, bystanders who saved him from near-drowning
A 10-year-old boy from Lethbridge is being praised as a hero after a routine summer outing at the pool nearly turned tragic for his friend.
-
Sticky-fingered bandits in Lethbridge ice cream heist charged
A man and woman have been charged after a Lethbridge ice creamery was broken into earlier this week. Staff arrived at Cookie Crimes, in the 300 block of Sixth Street South, just before 5:30 a.m. on Monday to discover the front window broken.
-
Thousands of baby turkeys killed in Vulcan County barn fire
Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of a blaze that killed about 9,000 turkey chicks in Vulcan County, Alta.
Toronto
-
Police make four more arrests in viral video that showed woman stealing Porsche from Mississauga driveway
Police have arrested four more people in connection with a viral video that showed a woman stealing a Porsche from a Mississauga driveway and then striking its owner as she attempted to flee the scene.
-
Toronto Raptors confirm plans to retire Vince Carter's No. 15
The Toronto Raptors have confirmed that Vince Carter's No. 15 will be the first number to be retired by the NBA franchise.
-
2 people caught illegally crossing the International Railroad Bridge into the U.S.: border officials
Two Italian citizens have been apprehended after allegedly illegally crossing over the International Railroad Bridge to the United States.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa Hospital parking rates set to increase starting Tuesday
Parking rates at The Ottawa Hospital (TOH) will increase as of Tuesday for patients, visitors and staff.
-
'It sounded like a tornado': Former Ottawa resident describes Hurricane Helene making landfall
When Hurricane Helene roared ashore in Florida as a Category 4 storm on Thursday, former Ottawa resident Judy Brown felt its wrath.
-
Rats are overtaking Overbrook
A rat infestation in Overbrook is causing a major headache for residents, who say the problem is out of control. Rats can be seen in yards day and night, with no sign of relief.
Montreal
-
Woman found dead in Hemmingford, Que. after going missing; man, 31, charged
A 31-year-old man has been charged following the death of a woman who went missing in southern Quebec earlier this week.
-
Montreal police make arrest in Presidents Cup golf apparel theft
Montreal police say they've arrested a man in connection with the theft of tens of thousands of dollars in golf merchandise tied to the Presidents Cup PGA Tour being held this week in the city.
-
Quebec faces scrutiny over $480K subsidy for Four Nations hockey tournament amid budget concerns
After facing backlash for subsidizing NHL preseason games, the Quebec government has allocated $480,000 for the Four Nations Tournament in February, raising further questions about its spending on professional sports.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver police officer charged in 2023 pedestrian crash
The BC Prosecution Service says it has approved a charge against a Vancouver police officer over a collision with a pedestrian in 2023.
-
American woman gets SUV stuck in elevator bay at B.C. casino
A U.S. driver somehow squeezed her vehicle through a parkade hallway at a Metro Vancouver casino Thursday, before getting stuck at an elevator bank.
-
Former military reservist sentenced for shotgun video calling Liberal MP a 'communist agent' for China
A former Canadian military reservist has been sentenced to house arrest after posting a video of himself firing a shotgun at a picture of a member of Parliament whom he accused of being a "communist agent" for China.
Kelowna
-
'Don't know where the animals came from': Runaway pigs rounded up in West Kelowna, B.C.
A pair of runaway pigs are in the custody of an animal sanctuary in the Okanagan after evading police and volunteers for hours earlier this week.
-
Video shows historic bridge in Kamloops, B.C., collapsing after fire
The Red Bridge, a historic landmark in Kamloops, B.C., was completely destroyed by fire early Thursday morning.
-
Pregnant pit bull with 10 puppies rescued from rat-infested B.C. home
Animal protection officers in British Columbia have rescued three pit bulls – including one that gave birth to 10 puppies – from a rat-infested home in Kelowna.
Vancouver Island
-
Vancouver police officer charged in 2023 pedestrian crash
The BC Prosecution Service says it has approved a charge against a Vancouver police officer over a collision with a pedestrian in 2023.
-
American woman gets SUV stuck in elevator bay at B.C. casino
A U.S. driver somehow squeezed her vehicle through a parkade hallway at a Metro Vancouver casino Thursday, before getting stuck at an elevator bank.
-
Former military reservist sentenced for shotgun video calling Liberal MP a 'communist agent' for China
A former Canadian military reservist has been sentenced to house arrest after posting a video of himself firing a shotgun at a picture of a member of Parliament whom he accused of being a "communist agent" for China.
London
-
London man charged with attack on Muslim women
The National Council of Canadian Muslims and Hikma Public Affairs Council have both released statements on social media regarding the reported incident.
-
Risky maneuver by City of London garbage truck driver raises serious safety concerns
An early morning collision in south London is raising questions about the actions of a garbage truck driver who accelerated in reverse — slamming into Rebekkah Wilkin’s car.
-
'It’s not something in the past': Londoners prepare to observe the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
Monday is Truth and Reconciliation Day – a day to remember lives lost a residential schools.
Kitchener
-
Councillors, advocates question report on corn crop destruction in Wilmot Township
Advocates are demanding an apology after a staff report regarding the destruction of corn crops in Wilmot Township was found to be lacking in detail.
-
What is Ontario's homeworkers' minimum wage, and why is it higher than general minimum wage?
When Ontario’s minimum wage goes up on Oct. 1, another group of workers will also see an increase. But what is the homeworkers’ minimum wage?
-
Eight houses damaged after two suspicious fire in Erin, Ont.
Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are asking for the public’s help as they investigate two fires in the town of Erin, that are considered suspicious.
Northern Ontario
-
After decades-long search, northern Ontario man finds vintage vehicle in Larder Lake
A tale about a taxicab hauling gold and sinking through the ice on Larder Lake, Ont., in December 1937 has captivated a man from that town for decades.
-
Complainant breaks down as cross-examination resumes in Hoggard sexual assault trial
The emotional cross-examination of the woman accusing Jacob Hoggard of sexual assault continued at his trial Friday, as the Canadian musician's defence lawyer sought to highlight possible issues with the complainant's memory.
-
Doorbell camera captures tense bear showdown at B.C. family's front door
There were some tense moments for a B.C. family this week after their dog came face-to-face with a protective mama bear right outside their front door.
Atlantic
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Teen who pleaded guilty in N.S. school stabbing sentenced to 2 years' probation
A youth who stabbed two staff members at a Bedford, N.S., high school in March 2023 has been sentenced to two years of probation, with certain conditions.
-
P.E.I. shellfish festival gastrointestinal illness outbreak largest in province's history: health officer
More than 550 symptomatic people responded to an online questionnaire about a gastrointestinal illness at a Prince Edward Island shellfish festival last weekend.
-
2 dead after vehicle lands in ditch near Hay Settlement: N.B. RCMP
A 43-year-old man and a 45-year-old man, both from Sussex, N.B., have died as the result of a single-vehicle crash near Hay Settlement, N.B.
N.L.
-
Small English soccer team has huge year, thanks in part to Newfoundland and Labrador
A soccer game in England on Tuesday night drove a spike in online traffic across the Atlantic to a website launched by the Newfoundland and Labrador government.
-
Luck of the draw: N.L. ads to be featured in match against football giants Chelsea
Newfoundland and Labrador sponsored a minor football team in England, now they’re about to play one of the biggest clubs in European soccer.
-
Newfoundland and Labrador monitoring rise in whooping cough cases: medical officer
Newfoundland and Labrador's chief medical officer is monitoring the rise of whooping cough infections across the province as cases of the highly contagious disease continue to grow across Canada.