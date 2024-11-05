Sask. man with history of spying and recording women pleads not guilty to new charges

A Saskatoon man, who has a history of spying on women, has pleaded not guilty to all 61 of his latest charges.

Kyle Hameluck appeared by video, from jail, as his lawyer entered the pleas.

Hameluck’s charges include voyeurism, sexual assault and harassment.

The 35-year-old is a convicted voyeur.

In 2017, he pleaded guilty to charges of indecent exposure and voyeurism.

While on probation for those crimes, Hameluck reoffended.

In 2020, he admitted to taking the photos of 25 women near the University of Saskatchewan, through the windows of their homes, without their knowledge, when they were nude or in the stages of undressing.

Hameluck elected to have his trial at Court of King's Bench, by a judge alone.

Trial dates have yet to be set.