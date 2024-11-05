Sask. man with history of spying and recording women pleads not guilty to new charges
A Saskatoon man, who has a history of spying on women, has pleaded not guilty to all 61 of his latest charges.
Kyle Hameluck appeared by video, from jail, as his lawyer entered the pleas.
Hameluck’s charges include voyeurism, sexual assault and harassment.
The 35-year-old is a convicted voyeur.
In 2017, he pleaded guilty to charges of indecent exposure and voyeurism.
While on probation for those crimes, Hameluck reoffended.
In 2020, he admitted to taking the photos of 25 women near the University of Saskatchewan, through the windows of their homes, without their knowledge, when they were nude or in the stages of undressing.
Hameluck elected to have his trial at Court of King's Bench, by a judge alone.
Trial dates have yet to be set.
Saskatoon Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Live election results: Trump and Harris await results as votes counted in key battleground states
Former U.S. President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris notched early wins in reliably Republican and Democratic states, respectively, as a divided America made its decision in a stark choice for the nation's future Tuesday.
Trump and Harris rack up early wins as America awaits battleground results
Former U.S. president Donald Trump and Vice-President Kamala Harris notched early wins in reliably Republican and Democratic states, respectively, as a divided America made its decision in a stark choice for the nation's future Tuesday.
Who's going to win? The election prediction roundup
Outlets across the United States have been crunching numbers, parsing polls and working their magic models to predict the outcome of Tuesday’s presidential election.
How exit polls work and what they will tell us on election night
Exit polls are a set of surveys that ask voters whom they voted for, as well as additional questions about their political opinions, the factors they considered in the election and their own backgrounds more broadly.
These swing states will likely decide the U.S. presidential election
These swing states will most likely determine the path to the presidency, with candidates needing to win some combination of votes to get them across the 270 mark to secure a majority.
Lamborghini driver who crashed into parked cars while trying to pass streetcar sentenced to prison
A mortgage broker who totalled his Lamborghini and left a passenger with life-altering injuries after trying to pass a Toronto streetcar at nearly three times the speed limit has been handed a two-and-a-half year prison sentence.
Ben Affleck had this to say about his ex, Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck may be going through a divorce, but it sounds like things are amicable.
B.C. RCMP say drunk driver crashed SUV then switched seats with passenger – who crashed again
Two drunk women crashed the same SUV into the same parked car in the same motel parking lot in Prince George, B.C., last week, according to police.
Hoax bomb threats linked to Russia target polling places in U.S. battleground states, FBI says
Hoax bomb threats, many of which appeared to originate from Russian email domains, were directed on Tuesday at polling locations in four battleground states - Georgia, Michigan, Arizona and Wisconsin - as U.S. election day voting was underway, the FBI said.
Regina
-
'Disturbed me so greatly': First witnesses take stand in sexual assault trial of Sask. chiropractor
The trial of a former Regina chiropractor who is facing multiple counts of sexual assault continued on Tuesday morning, with two witnesses taking the stand.
-
Serious crash near Swift Current closes Highway 4: RCMP
Swift Current RCMP are on scene of a serious collision involving two vehicles on Highway 4 – about four kilometres south of the city.
-
Here are the candidates for Ward 5 in Regina
Here's a look at the large pool of candidates for Regina's Ward 5.
Winnipeg
-
Snow clearing costs already piling up at Winnipeg City Hall
Finance officials at Winnipeg City Hall are hoping mother nature is kind this winter, as the snow budget is already being pushed over its limit.
-
-
Helping Manitobans with their health concerns: Health Links marking significant anniversary
Today, Health Links has over 60 registered nurses available to answer health related questions. But 30 years ago, it was just one nurse who started it all.
Edmonton
-
Bill 31 to add 2 new ridings to Alberta
A new bill from the ruling United Conservative Party (UCP) will add two new seats to Alberta and change how electoral boundaries are considered.
-
'Sadly, it happens every year': 2 poppy boxes stolen from Edmonton drug stores
The Norwood branch of the Edmonton Legion had two of their poppy boxes stolen ahead of Remembrance Day earlier this week.
-
Calgary
-
Repair plans on ice for many Calgarians with hail-pummelled property
Severe summer weather will likely leave some Calgarians with troubles this winter, as many people with property pummelled by hail continue to wait for repairs.
-
Pedestrian hit by CTrain in downtown Calgary
A pedestrian was hit by a CTrain in downtown Calgary on Tuesday afternoon. Police say the incident occurred just before 5:30 p.m.
-
Calgary proposes 3.9% tax increase for single family homes, 3.6% hike overall
A growing population, inflationary pressures and increased spending are all factors driving up Calgary's budget and its tax rate, the city said.
Lethbridge
-
Southern Albertans closely monitoring U.S. presidential election
Election polls are closing across the United States as Kamala Harris and Donald Trump battle for the presidency. Many southern Albertans have an interest in the outcome.
-
Lethbridge police officer facing assault charge stemming from on-duty altercation
A Lethbridge police officer has been charged in connection with a physical altercation that took place while he was on duty at a holding facility.
-
Lethbridge crews working to repair 3 water main breaks
Lethbridge crews are working to repair three separate water main breaks throughout the city.
Toronto
-
-
Suspect seen shooting man during Toronto-area home invasion in new video
Police have released video footage that appears to show a suspect shooting a man who had attempted to intervene in a home invasion in York Region on Monday night.
-
Butter thefts rising, police think it's not just a local issue
An unusual kind of crime is hitting grocery stores in Guelph and Brantford, as large quantities of butter are stolen off shelves.
Ottawa
-
Canadian government website prepared for increased traffic on U.S. election night
Depending on how the results shake out south of the border, Americans might start looking up how to move to Canada. A government department spokesperson says Canada.ca is designed to accommodate high traffic volumes.
-
-
Three single-family homes damaged by overnight fire in Orleans
Ottawa firefighters were called in the early hours of the morning to a fire that caused serious damage to three single-family homes in Orléans.
Montreal
-
Mile-End community wants better road safety after child is run over by truck
A child around 10-years-old was severely injured after being struck by a truck in Montreal's Plateau-Mont-Royal borough.
-
Federation of Quebec Chambers of Commerce anxious ahead of U.S. election
The Federation of Quebec Chambers of Commerce (FCCQ) is biting its nails while waiting for the results to come in for the U.S. election and candidates' takes on protectionism.
-
Jacques-Cartier Bridge bike path closed indefinitely
The bike path and sidewalk on the west side of the Jacques-Cartier Bridge closed indefinitely, without warning.
Vancouver
-
B.C. parents sue Irish nanny for quitting on short notice
Two parents filed a lawsuit in B.C. Supreme Court last week seeking damages from their former nanny, alleging she quit on short notice and "never said goodbye to the children."
-
-
Kelowna
-
Child found 'small razor blade' in Halloween candy in Kamloops, B.C., RCMP say
Police in Kamloops, B.C., are reminding parents and guardians to check their children's Halloween candy after receiving a report of a mother finding a razor blade in one of her daughter's treats.
-
Pickup truck may be linked to suspicious deaths, RCMP say 2 years after bodies found in B.C. park
More than two years after Alannah Brown and Douglas Barker were found dead north of Penticton, police are asking for help identifying a vehicle they believe was associated with the crime.
-
B.C. homeowner astounded someone managed to steal one of his prized giant pumpkins
Dave Lindsey began growing giant pumpkins to bring a bit of magic to his grandkids' Halloween.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. port shutdown could impact holiday shopping plans
A labour impasse that has shutdown trade at British Columbia ports could put a damper on holiday shopping plans if no resolution can be reached soon.
-
Victoria woman sentenced to prison for embezzling $340K from employer
A Victoria woman who admitted to skimming more than $340,000 from her employer has been sentenced to three years in prison.
-
Here’s when rental golf carts could hit the streets in Victoria
Come spring, tourists and locals alike could have a new option for exploring B.C.'s capital city.
London
-
'I didn't think he was going to shoot him': Witness says accused in bush party murder trial expressed surprise
Evidence in the 2021 bush party murder trial indicates one of the suspects were surprised shots were fired during the party.
-
'We have no intention of leaving till the last resident does': Staff at Trillium Care Norwich say they haven’t been paid in weeks
Healthcare staff at Trillium Care Retirement Home in Norwich and their supporters gathered outside the home Tuesday afternoon in a desperate bid to make people aware that their employer is refusing to pay them.
-
London man charged with attacking Muslim women makes court appearance
The man accused of assaulting two Muslim women in west London made his first court appearance Tuesday.
Kitchener
-
Erick Buhr fired lawyer, requested mistrial before being convicted of grandmother’s death
Erick Buhr fired his lawyer and unsuccessfully requested a mistrial, a week before a jury convicted him of second-degree murder in the death of his grandmother, Viola Erb.
-
Cambridge, Ont. mother who killed daughter not ready for release: report
A Cambridge woman who killed her daughter in 2020 will stay in a mental health hospital after a review board decided she is still a significant threat to the public.
-
Butter thefts rising, police think it's not just a local issue
An unusual kind of crime is hitting grocery stores in Guelph and Brantford, as large quantities of butter are stolen off shelves.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. man, 18, charged with attempted murder in attack on ex-girlfriend
An 18-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder in the Temiskaming Shores area of northern Ontario following an attack on a 16-year-old female, police say.
-
-
Transport knocks out power to hundreds in downtown North Bay
Crews have been working to completely restore power to downtown North Bay after a transport truck made contact with a pole near McIntyre and Fisher Streets.
Atlantic
-
Deaths of two people in Cole Harbour the result of intimate partner violence: N.S. RCMP
The RCMP says the suspicious deaths of two people in Cole Harbour, N.S., were the result of intimate partner violence.
-
N.S. Liberals vow to build six-lane Halifax bridge, PCs promise free shingles vaccine program
Nova Scotia’s top party leaders are talking traffic congestion, seniors’ health and rental disputes as the provincial election campaign continues Tuesday.
-
Inquest into 2022 death of N.B. girl continues into second day
Seven witnesses testified in the second day of a coroner’s inquest looking into the death of a 13-year-old New Brunswick girl in 2022.
N.L.
-
Newfoundland beach blobs are plastic pollution, but source remains unknown: scientist
A Memorial University scientist says the mysterious white blobs washing up on Newfoundland beaches are actually gobs of plastic -- and they need to be cleaned up.
-
Teachers in Newfoundland and Labrador say violence is on the rise, averaging 22 incidents per school day
School staff are being struck more often, students are fighting more frequently, and police are increasingly being called to school grounds, according to data compiled and released this week by the Newfoundland and Labrador Teachers' Association.
-
Newfoundland and Labrador cautioned about growing debt as province touts success
Newfoundland and Labrador's auditor general has issued a warning about the province's financial position as the government announced it would finish the 2024-25 fiscal year with a higher-than-expected deficit.