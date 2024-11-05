TeleMiracle cast list announced as annual staple enters 49th year

TeleMiracle has announced their cast list, including new and returning hosts and performers, as the fundraiser prepares to put on its 49th show.

New cast members this year all have connections to Saskatchewan, and include:

Tenille Arts, country music artist from Weyburn

Ashley Callingbull, an actress, model, host, and First Nation’s activist from Enoch Cree Nation

Returning hosts include:

Beverley Mahood, a singer-songwriter, actress, model, and TV host, who has hosted TeleMiracle for 28 years

Brad Johner, a performer with “The Johner Brothers,” and later with “The Johner Boys,” who has hosted TeleMiracle for 28 years

Luc Johner, a singer, songwriter, pianist, and photographer, who also performs with “The Johner Boys”

Jeffery Straker, singer-songwriter and pianist

Jill Straker, a backing vocalist for Jeffery Straker for over 17 years, who is entering his 14th year with the TeleMiracle cast

Shailynn Taylor, a disability advocate and motivational speaker from Moose Jaw

Dione Taylor, a two-time Juno and Gemini nominated artist from Regina

Lisa Franks, a dual athlete Para-Olympian in wheelchair racing and basketball

Sabeen Ahmad, a weather and community anchor for CTV Regina and in game host for the Riders

The TeleMiracle house band, made up of Sheldon Corbett, Jack Semple, Dave Chobot, Don Griffith, and Glenn Ens, is also back for another year.

In its 48 years, TeleMiracle has raised over $165 million to help people in Saskatchewan receive medial assistance. In 2024, the event raised a total of $6,112,717.

The annual Saskatchewan telethon will run on March 1 through to March 2 in 2025.

It will be held in Saskatoon but will be broadcast all across Saskatchewan on CTV and live streamed on TeleMiracle’s website.

The “Countdown to TeleMiracle” will be livestreamed on the organization’s website beginning at 6:15 p.m., with the broadcast beginning at 9 p.m. across CTV Saskatchewan. The fundraiser will conclude on March 2 at 5 p.m., with the final reveal of the total.