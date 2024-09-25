City of Saskatoon approves new downtown shelter

Saskatoon City Council approved the proposed site for a downtown temporary enhanced emergency shelter on Wednesday.

The city says the facility will move ahead and open on 210 Pacific Avenue.

The shelter, anticipated to open this winter, will provide 30 to 40 beds and will be operated by The Mustard Seed, an Alberta-based non-profit service provider.

The temporary shelter, which will be housed in the former Saskatchewan Transportation Company parcel service building, is expected to remain in operation for up to 18 months.

The city has committed to leasing the building at a below-market rate, and renovations are underway to make it suitable for the shelter's needs.

There have been concerns raised by nearby residents and businesses.

The city says to address these concerns, it will implement several changes to the site plan, including fencing, restricted access, and increased security.

The shelter is expected to be funded by the Government of Saskatchewan, which has allocated up to $250,000 for renovations and will also provide operational funding.

As the temporary shelter prepares to open, the city says it continues to search for a more permanent solution.