

Chad Leroux , CTV Saskatoon





The Saskatchewan Railway Museum had another successful year at its Heritage Day event this year.

The event boasted several activities and displays not usually at the museum.

Organizers say they had more than 350 people through the gates, filling up their first parking lot and sending cars to their overflow section for much of the day.

“The August long weekend has worked very well for us for the past number of years. Seems to be just the right time of the year for the event, and of course were still open for another four weeks,” said Cal Sexsmith, a member of the board of directors at the Railway museum

Sexsmith says the event is for anybody and everybody.

“We have families that come out with the kids, we have history buffs that come out, we have people just interested in machinery that come out.”

The event has been going on for roughly 20 years now, offering the people in attendance a day of much more than just trains.

The different buildings display what the rail stations were like years ago, with vintage typewriters and telegraph machines, to stacks of old shipping containers and boxes used to transport goods across the country.

The event also had a food truck, a mini scale steam train, and rides on one of the big trains, carting people from one end of the museum to the other.

Time can fly looking at the many different buildings and trains at the museum.

“Most people, I would say, an hour is the minimum, and most people are probably closer to two hours. The real die-hards are out here all day,” Sexsmith said.

The event is on track to return next year, and planning for that begins in a few weeks.