'The federal government can't interfere': Sask. will not comply with federal clean electricity regulations

The Government of Saskatchewan announced that it will not comply with the incoming federal clean electricity regulations.

The decision comes on the heels of a report by the Saskatchewan Economic Impact Assessment Tribunal criticizing the federal plan, which aims to eliminate fossil fuel-generated power in ten years.

Saskatchewan Minister of Justice Bronwyn Eyre told CTV News on Tuesday the regulations would hurt the province’s economy.

“We will not participate in federal economic harm to our province, our economy, and our way of life,” said Eyre.

“The federal government can’t interfere with provincial industry the way they are with the clean electricity regulations.”

The justice minister believes the regulations are unconstitutional, as provinces govern their own power.

Eyre and Dustin Duncan, Minister for the Crown Investment Corporation held a news conference Tuesday, which followed an announcement earlier in the day by the special tribunal tasked with looking at the impact the electricity regulations would have on Saskatchewan.

The chair gave a summary of the key findings.

“If one were to apply the draft clean electricity regulations without any modifications, it results in significantly greater costs and risks to several provinces, including Saskatchewan,” Michael Milani, tribunal chair told reporters.

According to the tribunal’s report, Saskatchewan's economic growth would be at least $7.1 billion lower, the province could lose at least 4,200 jobs, and there could be an $8.1 billion negative effect on the export sector under the regulations.

According to Milani, many of the jobs lost would be in the mining sector.

Saskatchewan’s unique climate, geography and population make its participation in the clean electricity regulations significantly different than most other provinces, according to Milani.

Eyre says it’s unfair to impose the same standards on Saskatchewan as other provinces like Manitoba and Ontario, which have already transitioned to hydro power.

In an emailed statement, the federal Ministry of Environment and Climate Change said the provincial tribunal’s report was based on an ideological agenda designed to promote the Sask. Party’s ongoing disputes with the federal government.

“The tribunal excludes the $40 billion on the table from the federal government to help provinces build a cleaner grid, and ignores the millions of dollars the federal government has already invested to upgrade Saskatchewan’s grids.”

Milani disputes the contention that his tribunal is politicking.

He maintains their report is an unbiased look at the impacts of the federal regulations, and says the only input from the Sask. Party government was in the initial stages.

“Beyond that there have been no conversations, no review discussions; no instructions. This is our report,” he said.

The federal government’s deadline to change how Canadians get power is 2035.

“The 2035 timeline imposed by the federal government is simply logistically and technologically unattainable and the tribunal arrived at the same conclusion,” said Duncan.

According to the two provincial ministers, the Saskatchewan Affordable Power Plan is a more reasonable proposal.

Not surprisingly, the Sask. Party is looking at a longer timeline to implement changes — eyeing 2050.