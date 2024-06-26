'Scenic route' into Sask. national park closed due to road damage

Drivers looking to take the “scenic route” into the Prince Albert National Park will need to take a detour for now.

Flooding along the Spruce River has caused road damage at a bridge near the southern gate into the park, according to a Facebook post from Lakeland District Protective Services.

Visitors call the southern Highway 263 the “scenic route” because of its expansive views of the shifting geography of the park, from riverside aspen parkland into boreal forest, the road curving at a height overlooking Waskesiu Lake.

Parks Canada shared photos with CTV News showing a deep sinkhole along the side of the Spruce River Bridge, and next to the hole, the asphalt roadway has caved in.

The bridge over Spruce River in the PA National Park is damaged due to high water levels, June 25, 2024. (Courtesy: Parks Canada / Prince Albert National Park)As of Wednesday morning there’s no timeline for repair, but CTV News expects to hear from a Parks Canada spokesperson in the afternoon with further details.

Drivers are asked to take a detour for the time being.

