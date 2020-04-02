SASKATOON -- The province has created an online form to report a person or business is suspected of being in non-compliance with Public Health Orders.

Complainants must provide their full name and number. Anonymous reports will not be addressed, according to the form.

Everyone diagnosed with COVID-19 or identified as a close contact of someone with COVID-19 must go into mandatory isolation for 14 days.

Anyone who has travelled internationally, including the United States, must go into mandatory self-isolation for 14 days from date of arrival back into Canada.

Exceptions include health care workers, truckers, rail, airline or other working crews if they are required to work to maintain essential services. Critical public services and businesses, such as health care, banking, and production, processing and manufacturing and the supporting supply chains, are allowed to continue operating.

Saskatoon Police Service said last week that it had found some people to be in violation of public health orders to self-isolate.

Officers reminded breaching people of the orders and they complied with no penalties given, police said.

"For now, when someone reports a breach of that order, we have supervisors that review those complaints to make sure we have an appropriate response," Cooper previously told reporters Wednesday in a videoconference.

"If it's something egregious, like a positive test that is not self-isolating, that's something we deal with immediately.”