SASKATOON -- The 2020 Canadian Professional Bull Riders (PBR) Canada championship returns to Saskatchewan.

Dakota Buttar from Kindersley, captured the title in Grande Prairie on Saturday, while celebrating his 28th birthday, PBR Canada said in a news release.

“I set a goal a couple years ago and when I set a goal I stick to it,” Buttar said in a news release. “It’s just the different atmosphere at home. Every time I nodded my head, I knew I had my buddies on the chutes. These guys are family friends, we grew up together. I have been having so much fun, and I can’t wait for next season.”

On the Canadian tour, Buttar won two of the four Monster Energy Tour stops, in addition to two of the five Touring Pro Division events.

Buttar drew Bull of the Year contender Finning Lil Shorty and matched the bull jump-for-jump. Buttar scored 88 points, winning the event and clinching the 2020 PRB Canada championship, and a $20,000 bonus, the news release said.

Buttar is the 12th different rider in league history to win the PBR Canada Championship, joining the likes of three-time Champion Aaron Roy, from Yellow Grass, Sask.