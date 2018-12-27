

CTV Saskatoon





A Saskatchewan bull rider has been named to Team Canada in the upcoming professional bull riding world competition.

Aaron Roy, from Yellow Grass, has qualified for Team Canada in PBR’s 2019 Winstar World Casino and Global Cup.

PBR Canada says Roy is expected to be the first rider in history to both coach and ride as a member of a competing nation.

Roy’s qualification comes after competing for the first time since fracturing his femur in the 2016 world finals.

He will compete alongside Lonnie West and Wacey Finkbeiner, both from Alberta.

The world competition starts Feb. 9 in Texas.