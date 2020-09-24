REGINA -- Saskatchewan health officials have fined an individual $2,000 for not self-isolating while showing symptoms for COVID-19.

The Ministry of Health has not released specific details about the case except to say the penalty was levied after a contact tracing investigation was done.

It warns provinces are seeing a spike in the transmission of COVID-19 because are people failing to abide by public health orders limiting the size of gatherings.

As of Thursday, Saskatchewan reported five new infections.

Officials say of the more than 1,800 cases reported to date, 130 are believed to be active.

Since schools reopened, they say there are 24 active infections among children.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 24, 2020.