Advertisement
Sask. health authority warns of increased risk of COVID-19 variants around Lloydminster
Published Thursday, April 8, 2021 2:04PM CST
Share:
SASKATOON -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority is alerting the public about an increased risk of COVID-19 variants in the Lloydminster area.
People are being told to take public health orders seriously.
The authority says the variants are highly contagious, can result in a more severe illness and should be considered dangerous.
As of Wednesday, a total of 2,830 variants were confirmed in Saskatchewan
RELATED IMAGES