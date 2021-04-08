SASKATOON -- Humboldt is hosting a walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Jubilee Hall Convention Centre from April 8-11.

According to the Saskatchewan Health Authority, it is open to those aged 55 and up.

The hours are:

April 8, 10, 11: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

April 9: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Saskatchewan reported 205 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, including 118 variants of concern.

Walk-in and drive thru vaccine clinics have been opened at select communities across the province.