SASKATOON -- It’s been almost two weeks since two drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites opened in Saskatoon and Regina.

Nicole Masich, from Martensville, had to make the trip to Saskatoon when her eight-year-old son showed signs of COVID-19 early last week.

The parents were told they also needed testing so last Tuesday they ended up at Saskatoon’s drive through testing site on Thatcher Avenue.

Masich says their patience were also tested because they waited in line for four hours.

They wished they’d been better prepared for sitting in their vehicle that long.

“We knew it opened at noon so we came just after and it was already lined up to the service road on the other side.”

The testing process itself was organized and quick, she said.

Their tests all came back negative.

The Saskatoon Police Service has shared an aerial photo with an estimated 80 cars in line for testing on Friday.

Premier Scott Moe said Tuesday that the weekends saw more than 5,000 tests completed.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority said in an email that there are no plans to add additional drive-thru sites in the province but they will continue to evaluate the demand.

The hours at the Regina location have been expanded to four days a week from three, the authority said. The Saskatoon location is open five days per week.

“It is also important to note that some of our testing centres throughout the province offer curbside testing, where the test is also performed in a similar way to drive-through testing (while the patient is inside their vehicle), however a referral is still required."