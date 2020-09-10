SASKATOON -- A long line of vehicles could be seen as Saskatoon's first COVID-19 drive-thru testing site opened Thursday.

The site, located at 3630 Thatcher Avenue offers COVID-19 testing without referral. However, a valid Saskatchewan health card is required.

Testing is offered on a first-come, first-served basis and mask use is required throughout the registration process.

The site will offer testing each week on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 12 p.m. to 7:15 p.m.

On weekends, testing will be offered from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

The Saskatoon drive-thru testing location is one of two in the province. The other site began operating in Regina on Tuesday.