PRINCE ALBERT -- Prince Albert City Hall is closed to the public due to the COVID-19 virus, the city announced Friday.

The city said in a news release, employees will continue to do their regular jobs but with no face-to-face public interaction.

City transit buses are still operating and riders with a March pass can use this pass for the month of April.

“We have been talking to 16 other Saskatchewan cities and a number of them have earlier this week have closed down their city hall. We shut down the second and third floor. Having reviewed all the information we have we felt it was necessary to close down the first floor. We thought it was imperative due to the COVID virus,” said City Manager, Jim Toye.

Prince Albert’s Emergency Operations Centre will hold meetings on the weekend to determine plans for employees going forward, according to the city.

“We know that there’s more cases in Saskatchewan, confirmed and presumptive. Those numbers are getting higher so we felt it was imperative that we protect our administration at City Hall and shut down,” said Toye.

“We have some challenges and have to come up with programs about where and how our staff are going conduct business regarding water bills and license,” said Toye.

The city said people can apply for building permits, demolition permits, development permits, business licenses and sign permits online. Property taxes, bills and parking tickets can all be paid online.

The cemetery, airport, landfill remain open and garbage and recycling pick-up continues as scheduled.