Police warn of speeding ticket text scam circulating in Saskatoon

The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) is warning residents about a text scam circulating telling people they need to pay a speeding fine.

The scam sends a text message to people claiming their vehicle was detected speeding by a camera. It then offers the user a chance to pay the ticket online, according to a release from SPS.

Police ask residents to block the number and ignore the text.

“Do not click the link or make any payments to this website,” police said.

SPS said police will never send a text message regarding payments of any kind.

If you have been a victim of any fraud or scam contact SPS or report to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre, police said.