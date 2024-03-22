Police warn of speeding ticket text scam circulating in Saskatoon
The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) is warning residents about a text scam circulating telling people they need to pay a speeding fine.
The scam sends a text message to people claiming their vehicle was detected speeding by a camera. It then offers the user a chance to pay the ticket online, according to a release from SPS.
Police ask residents to block the number and ignore the text.
“Do not click the link or make any payments to this website,” police said.
SPS said police will never send a text message regarding payments of any kind.
If you have been a victim of any fraud or scam contact SPS or report to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre, police said.
BREAKING Catherine, Princess of Wales, diagnosed with cancer
Catherine Middleton, Princess of Wales, has been diagnosed with cancer, she said Friday. Though her planned abdominal surgery was initially thought to have been a non-cancerous condition, tests following the operation revealed that cancer had been present.
Read the full transcript of the Princess of Wales' statement
Catherine Middleton, Princess of Wales, has been diagnosed with cancer, she said Friday. Read the full transcript from her video statement.
14 dead after shooting in concert hall near Moscow
As many as five gunmen dressed in camouflage clothing opened fire with automatic weapons at people in the Crocus City Hall music venue near Moscow. Reports indicate at least 14 people are dead.
One of B.C.'s most-wanted fugitives returned to Canada from Puerto Rico
More than two years after being arrested in Puerto Rico, one of B.C.'s most-wanted fugitives has been returned to Canada.
Moscow adds 56 more Canadians to sanctions list, ministry says
Russia has banned 56 Canadian citizens from the country, the Moscow Foreign Ministry said on Friday.
Stellantis recalls more than 10,000 cars in Canada over faulty airbags
Stellantis has recalled more than 10,000 sedans in Canada due to defective airbags. The vehicles' side airbag inflator can explode with too much force and hurl metal fragments at drivers and passengers.
Cree community grieving after five people killed in collision in rural Quebec
The Cree community of Waswanipi, Que., is in mourning after five people died in a collision between a pickup truck and a van in the rural town of Chapais on Thursday.
Snowfall up to 50 cm: Here is the weekend forecast in Canada
Winter storm warnings and advisories of up to 50 centimetres of snowfall have been issued for some Canadian provinces, according to local forecasts.
'Like a hot iron.' B.C. man's ultra-marathon Hawaiian swim is scuttled by jellyfish
Ultra-endurance athlete Nick Pelletier knew the Hawaiian channel he planned to swim had plenty of sharks, but he should have been worried about the jellyfish.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
