SASKATOON -- Peter Ballantyne Cree Nation (PBCN) is enacting a lockdown to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

The lockdown will start Thursday and last until further notice, according to a Facebook post.

Under the lockdown, all vehicles entering PBCN communities will be searched and no parties are allowed.

All road blocks will continue and non-PBCN band members and non-residents will not be allowed to enter the reserves. Essential services and personnel will be granted access.

Residents will be permitted to leave for grocery shopping, medical appointments and medical emergencies on designated days.