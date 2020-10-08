SASKATOON -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) issued a COVID-19 warning Thursday regarding a Gospel revival in Beauval on Oct. 4.

Anyone who attended the immediately self-isolate and call local Public Health officials or call Healthline 811 for risk assessment if they did the following:

Did not wear a mask

Did not stick to your household or bubble

Shared foods or drinks.

In a news release, Medical Health Officer Dr. Rim Zayed said attending these events while sick and or without complying with public health recommendations for mass gathering puts attendees and everyone in their community at greater risk of infection.

Those who attended and complied with public health precautions are asked to self-monitor for 14 days.

However, those who have or develop symptoms of COVID-19 should immediately self-isolate and call HealthLine 811, their physician or nurse practitioner to arrange for testing.