SASKATOON -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) has declared an outbreak affecting multiple jurisdictions including, Saskatchewan First Nations, in connection to a series of church events held in Prince Albert.

The outbreak involves Full Gospel Outreach events held from Sept. 14 to Oct. 4, the SHA said in a news release. Medical Health Officer Dr. Khami Chokani declared the outbreak on Wednesday, according to the SHA.

The SHA said it confirmed that six individuals who attended the Full Gospel Outbreak events have tested positive since the SHA became aware of the first case on Sunday, which was then connected to the Full Gospel Outreach events.

The SHA said a contact tracing investigation is underway which involves more than 100 people throughout Saskatchewan and including individuals residing in First Nations communities. The SHA said it expects the number to increase as the investigation continues.

The SHA is advising anyone who was at the events to self-isolate immediately and contact HealthLine 811 for a referral.

"It is important to note that individuals may develop symptoms from two to 14 days following exposure to the virus that causes COVID-19," the SHA said.

Anyone who attended the events should remain in isolation until assessed by their local public health unit, the SHA said.