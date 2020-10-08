SASKATOON -- People who tested COVID-19 positive attended recent wake or funeral events in Pelican Narrows and Waterhen Lake when the individuals were likely infectious:

Pelican Narrows: Oct. 4-5

Waterhen Lake: Oct. 5

Those who were at the events during the specified dates and times are advised to immediately self-isolate if they have had or currently have symptoms of COVID-19 and to call HealthLine 811 or their community health clinic to arrange for assessment and testing.

All other individuals who are not experiencing symptoms should self-monitor for 14 days from the date of last exposure.