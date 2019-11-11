SASKATOON -- At the Saskatoon Museum of Military Artifacts, one soldier is surrounded with memories and years of service.

“It’s ordinary, it’s every day,” said British veteran Kevin Hicks, when reflecting upon his time served during the Cold War.

Hicks has served in both NATO and the UN alongside the Canadian Army. During the 1970s, Hicks was stationed in Berlin during the Cold War manning checkpoints patrolling the Berlin Wall through the East German corridor.

“I served all over the world in different theatres, one of the big shocks I suppose is when you see your first person being killed and you see the real color of blood,” said Hicks.

“The worst of all is when you lose a friend, and that’s a killer, part of you is lonely for the rest of your life, if you can understand that.”

After his time in Berlin, Hicks served two years in Northern Ireland from 1979 to 1981 as a part of the Anti-Terrorist Group, was transferred to Cyprus for two years then returned to England.

Hicks, now a Legion member, will be sharing his stories at the museum until 4 p.m. Monday.