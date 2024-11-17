Increased police presence in Prince Albert neighborhood

SASKATOON
    The Prince Albert Police Service (PAPS) is advising the public of an increased police presence on the 300 block of 32nd Street West.

    In a release sent by PAPS Sunday morning, the service said due to an ongoing investigation, traffic restrictions are in place in the area.

    The public is asked to avoid the affected area until further notice.

    More information will be provided when available, according to PAPS.

