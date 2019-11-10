Here are some of the ways Remembrance Day is being observed Monday in Saskatoon. 

Sasktel Centre

  • Saskatoon's largest Remembrance Day service will be held at SaskTel Centre. Doors open for the event at 9 a.m. and a choir will begin performing at 9:25 a.m. The full ceremony is scheduled to begin at 10:25 a.m. CTV News Saskatoon is carrying the entire event live here on our website. Saskatoon Transit is offering free bus service to and from the event.

Montgomery Park

  •  In Montgomery Park, a service will start at 10:50 A.M at the park's cairn. Afterwards, there will be warm drinks, homemade cookies, and photos of Montgomery Place veterans on display at St. David’s Trinity Church.

Civic Hall

  • In Civic Square at City Hall, there will be a Remembrance Day ceremony starting at 9 A.M and ending at 12:00 p.m.

Remembrance Day run

  • A Remembrance Day run is starting at 2 p.m. Hosted by the Saskatoon Road Runners Association. It is a 4k run through the University of Saskatchewan campus, starting at Edwards School of Business. 

University of Saskatchewan 

  • The University of Saskatchewan will be hosting its annual service, starting at 1:30 P.M. It will be held at the Memorial Gates, located on campus at the corner of College Drive and Hospital Drive. After the service, a reception will be held at Louis’ Loft located upstairs in the Memorial Union building. 

Legion 63

  • Legion 63 in Saskatoon is hosting a Remembrance Day event where the Stone Frigate Big Band will be playing. The event runs from 4-6 p.m.

  