Remembrance Day events in Saskatoon
About 8,000 people attended a Remembrance Day ceremony at Saskatoon's SaskTel Centre on Friday, Nov. 11, 2016. (Allison Bamford/CTV Saskatoon)
Published Sunday, November 10, 2019 11:19PM CST
Here are some of the ways Remembrance Day is being observed Monday in Saskatoon.
Sasktel Centre
- Saskatoon's largest Remembrance Day service will be held at SaskTel Centre. Doors open for the event at 9 a.m. and a choir will begin performing at 9:25 a.m. The full ceremony is scheduled to begin at 10:25 a.m. CTV News Saskatoon is carrying the entire event live here on our website. Saskatoon Transit is offering free bus service to and from the event.
Montgomery Park
- In Montgomery Park, a service will start at 10:50 A.M at the park's cairn. Afterwards, there will be warm drinks, homemade cookies, and photos of Montgomery Place veterans on display at St. David’s Trinity Church.
Civic Hall
- In Civic Square at City Hall, there will be a Remembrance Day ceremony starting at 9 A.M and ending at 12:00 p.m.
Remembrance Day run
- A Remembrance Day run is starting at 2 p.m. Hosted by the Saskatoon Road Runners Association. It is a 4k run through the University of Saskatchewan campus, starting at Edwards School of Business.
University of Saskatchewan
- The University of Saskatchewan will be hosting its annual service, starting at 1:30 P.M. It will be held at the Memorial Gates, located on campus at the corner of College Drive and Hospital Drive. After the service, a reception will be held at Louis’ Loft located upstairs in the Memorial Union building.
Legion 63
- Legion 63 in Saskatoon is hosting a Remembrance Day event where the Stone Frigate Big Band will be playing. The event runs from 4-6 p.m.