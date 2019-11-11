BATTLEFORD - The Town of Battleford paying tribute to 50 veterans on lamp posts in the downtown area.

Each banner features a veteran’s photo, name and the branch of the armed forces to which they belonged.

“There are so many people that are wanting to honour their loved ones that have sacrificed so much and if we can do that, then we are so in favour of that,” said Bernadette Leslie, manager at the Fred Light Museum.

The veterans are honoured on banners that line 22nd Street as part of the Honour Our Veterans program, which is new to the town.

The museum, along with the Town of Battleford and the community's Legion branch, collaborated on the project, which aims to bring attention to the veterans who have served Canada and to those who never returned.

“Pay them the due respects,” said Tim Popp, the first vice-president of Royal Canadian Legion Branch #9.

“They’re our greatest generation that we could ever imagine, living history,” he said.

During a two-week bus tour of the Battle of Vimy Ridge, Popp said he noticed several banners honouring Canadian soldiers.

It was a tribute he wanted to bring to Canada and after doing a bit of research, Popp and Leslie discovered that in Invermere, B.C. a similar banner program was running.

When the Popp and Leslie raised the idea to the museum's board, the idea was unanimously approved.

The banners are locally made and the museum says it hopes to expand the banner program by celebrating more veterans in the future.