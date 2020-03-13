Northern Sask. school shuts down for 2 weeks amid COVID-19 pandemic
Published Friday, March 13, 2020 2:31PM CST Last Updated Friday, March 13, 2020 2:32PM CST
Fond du Lac Chief Louie Mercredi talks during a press conference at the Turvey Centre in Regina on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019.
SASKATOON -- The Fond du Lac school has shut down in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Chief Louie Mercredi said the school will be closed for two weeks.
“We’re trying to keep the overcrowding to a minimum and be proactive,” Mercredi told CTV News.
The northern Saskatchewan First Nation is also stocking up on food.
Mercredi said the community is planning to do a large caribou hunt and store the meat.