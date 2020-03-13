SASKATOON -- The Fond du Lac school has shut down in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chief Louie Mercredi said the school will be closed for two weeks.

“We’re trying to keep the overcrowding to a minimum and be proactive,” Mercredi told CTV News.

The northern Saskatchewan First Nation is also stocking up on food.

Mercredi said the community is planning to do a large caribou hunt and store the meat.