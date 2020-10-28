SASKATOON --
In the wake of multiple outbreaks at night clubs in Saskatoon, the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is bringing in a series of health restrictions focused on night clubs in clubs in the city.
Under a new Public Health Order that will come into effect Friday, the following restrictions will be in place:
For night clubs in the City of Saskatoon:
The consumption of alcohol in all nightclubs is prohibited from the hours of 10 p.m. to 9 a.m. for all persons, including patrons, staff, and owners;
Nightclubs must be closed to patrons at 11 p.m. until at least 9 a.m. the following day. Takeout food services are permitted.
The order will also require all nightclubs in Saskatchewan to adhere to the following guidelines:
Six patrons to a table only
Static table groupings – no mingling among groups/tables.
Karaoke and dance floors remain prohibited.
Business owners and operators must ensure physical distancing within their establishments.
As outlined in the Reopen Saskatchewan Guidelines, mask use is required for staff. It is strongly encouraged for patrons until they are seated.
Recommended for all establishments in Saskatchewan:
Bars/nightclubs/licensed establishments are recommended to take names and contact information of all patrons to assist contact tracing in the event of possible transmission.
"If there is conflict between the Re-Open Saskatchewan Guidelines and the Public Health Order conflict, the requirements under the Public Health Order are to be followed," the SHA said in a news release.
This is a developing story. More details to come.