Multiple reports of sexual assault by a stranger in Saskatoon's Brighton neighbourhood

Saskatoon police have received multiple separate reports of women being sexually assaulted by a stranger in the Brighton neighbourhood.

A police news release said the incidents occurred while the victims were walking on Dagnone Crescent. A Saskatoon police spokesperson said the encounters were brief, involving a combination of "physical, verbal, and exposure-related advancements."

The suspect is described as a black male between 15 and 25 years old, between five feet nine inches and six feet tall, weighing an estimated 180 pounds.

In at least two separate occurrences, the police said he was described as wearing a neon purple shirt and a neon yellow jacket.

The suspect was later observed by a victim in all-black clothing — black jeans and a black hoodie with a white logo on the front — with a hood pulled tightly around his face.

The suspect was a stranger to the victims, the police said. .

Anyone with information that could help the investigation is asked to call the Saskatoon Police Service.