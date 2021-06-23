SASKATOON -- Temperatures dip slightly today, but remain around the seasonal average.

All eyes are on the weekend, as big time heat prepares to return to the province.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – AM Rain Clearing / PM Sun & Wind

High: 24

Evening: 23

Thursday – Mostly Cloudy

Morning Low: 10

Afternoon High: 25

Friday – Partly Sunny

Morning Low: 11

Afternoon High: 28