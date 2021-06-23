Advertisement
Morning rains relent as strong winds mount into the afternoon: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Published Wednesday, June 23, 2021 6:06AM CST
Share:
SASKATOON -- Temperatures dip slightly today, but remain around the seasonal average.
All eyes are on the weekend, as big time heat prepares to return to the province.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today – AM Rain Clearing / PM Sun & Wind
High: 24
Evening: 23
Thursday – Mostly Cloudy
Morning Low: 10
Afternoon High: 25
Friday – Partly Sunny
Morning Low: 11
Afternoon High: 28