Saskatoon police say they have charged a 37-year-old man with first degree murder, robbery and unlawful confinement in the death of 68-year-old Richard Fernuk, whose body was found by police Aug. 3.

The accused was arrested Aug. 7 and is scheduled to appear in Saskatoon Provincial Court Thursday afternoon.

The victim and suspect didn't know each other, police believe.

Officers found Fernuk dead in his apartment in the 2200 block of St. Charles Avenue when they arrived to perform a welfare check. Police say they will not release his cause of death.

Fernuk was taken to hospital the evening of Aug. 1 after calling 911 and reporting chest pains. He was treated and left the hospital early the next morning, police say.