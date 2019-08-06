

CTV Saskatoon





Saskatoon police say they are investigating a weekend death as a homicide.

On Aug. 3 around 1:20 p.m., officers attended to an apartment complex in the 2200 block of St. Charles Avenue to check on the welfare of a resident.

They found Richard Fernuk, 68, dead in his apartment.

An autopsy determined his death to be a homicide, police say. Investigators will not be releasing the cause of death.

Investigators have determined that on evening of August 1, Fernuk, after visiting friends, was suffering chest pains relating to a preexisting heart condition. He called 911 and requested an ambulance. Around 11:00 p.m. he was transported to St. Paul’s Hospital where he was examined and treated. About four hours later, Fernuk asked to be discharged, police say.

On Aug. 2 at 3:46 a.m. Fernuk is observed on security video leaving the hospital wearing a sleeveless Saskatchewan Roughriders shirt, jean shorts, sandals and a black baseball cap with the embroidered letters “RF” on the front. Fernuk was also wearing a St. Paul’s Hospital wrist band on his right wrist and was holding a stainless steel coffee mug.

Police ask anyone who had contact with Fernuk between 3:46 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 2 and Saturday afternoon to contact the Saskatoon Police Service and ask to speak to a Major Crime investigator.