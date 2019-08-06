Man’s death after leaving St. Paul’s Hospital considered homicide, police say
Richard Fernuk, 68, was found dead in his apartment Saturday, Aug. 3. (Courtesy Saskatoon Police)
Saskatoon police say they are investigating a weekend death as a homicide.
On Aug. 3 around 1:20 p.m., officers attended to an apartment complex in the 2200 block of St. Charles Avenue to check on the welfare of a resident.
They found Richard Fernuk, 68, dead in his apartment.
An autopsy determined his death to be a homicide, police say. Investigators will not be releasing the cause of death.
Investigators have determined that on evening of August 1, Fernuk, after visiting friends, was suffering chest pains relating to a preexisting heart condition. He called 911 and requested an ambulance. Around 11:00 p.m. he was transported to St. Paul’s Hospital where he was examined and treated. About four hours later, Fernuk asked to be discharged, police say.
On Aug. 2 at 3:46 a.m. Fernuk is observed on security video leaving the hospital wearing a sleeveless Saskatchewan Roughriders shirt, jean shorts, sandals and a black baseball cap with the embroidered letters “RF” on the front. Fernuk was also wearing a St. Paul’s Hospital wrist band on his right wrist and was holding a stainless steel coffee mug.
Police ask anyone who had contact with Fernuk between 3:46 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 2 and Saturday afternoon to contact the Saskatoon Police Service and ask to speak to a Major Crime investigator.