Jonathan Gunville, the man who stole an SUV with a child in the backseat, has been sentenced to two years less a day and three years’ probation.

It has not been determined where Gunville will serve his sentence – provincial jail or Saskatchewan Hospital North Battleford (SHNB).

His lawyer hopes he'll go to SHNB, as recommended by the judge.

Gunville, 20, admitted to stealing an SUV – with an autistic and epileptic six-year-old girl in the backseat – from a North Battleford parking lot in September.

He didn’t intend to steal the child and “panicked,” according to an agreed statement of facts. Gunville ditched the SUV, with the girl still inside, behind bushes in North Battleford’s industrial area. The girl was found safe 14 hours later.

“He’s not going out around the community trying to abduct children, or run away and ditch them somewhere. This was just a bad happenstance,” defence lawyer Bill Archer told reporters outside court in January.

Archer said Gunville belongs in Saskatchewan Hospital North Battleford or in a provincial institution, as he has a long list of intellectual and cognitive issues after being dropped on his head as an infant. The defence pushed for 18 months to two years in a provincial institution.

The Crown argued Gunville deserves a three-year sentence in a federal prison, citing his assault charges while at Saskatoon Correctional Centre in remand and Gunville’s history with stealing vehicles.