

CTV Saskatoon





An Amber Alert has been issued for a 6-year-old girl with urgent medical needs who was abducted from North Battleford, Sask.

RCMP says Emma O’Keeffe was in her car seat in a dark grey 2010 Mercedes Benz GL350 Bluetec SUV with Saskatchewan plate 897 HMX when it was stolen from outside a strip mall at 11204 Railway Avenue in North Battleford around 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Emma is described as 3’6” tall, weighing 44 pounds. She has brown chin length hair. She was last seen wearing a navy blue long sleeve shirt, black jeans, pink socks, and no shoes.

Emma has epilepsy and autism. She is non-verbal, and she does not walk normally. Police say she would not be able to free herself from a car seat, and may not respond if her name is called. She needs medication every 12 hours to prevent potentially fatal seizures. Police have also been informed that Emma requires assistance eating, and has a stomach tube to ingest her medication.

Police do not have a description of the suspect. They say it is not a parental abduction; it is a stolen vehicle with a child inside. Police say SUV was unlocked and running when it was stolen and it has half a tank of gas.

Emma’s parents released a video overnight asking for her safe return.

“We know you didn’t try to abduct her,” her father says in the video. “We just need her back.”

The strip mall where the SUV was stolen is on the southwest side of North Battleford and runs adjacent to Highway 16. It runs north to Alberta and south towards Saskatoon. As such, they are expanding the Amber Alert to Manitoba and Alberta.

Police say the SUV does not have GPS, but it does have a keyless ignition feature, so when the vehicle is turned off, it will not start again. Police ask anyone who finds the vehicle to contact them immediately.

"As soon as the vehicle is approached, the very first thing they should do is call their nearest RCMP detachment, or call 911. Let them know that they found the vehicle, and hopefully update us on the condition of the child. And then we will get their parents notified right away of what we can do to further the safety of the child," Cpl. Rob King said on Sunday.

Police are asking the driver to drop Emma off the nearest hospital so she can get the medical attention she needs.