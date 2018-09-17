

CTV Saskatoon





An Amber Alert issued on Sunday evening by North Battleford was cancelled early Monday morning after the six-year-old girl was found safe in the city.

At a press conference in Regina on Monday morning, RCMP said the girl was found inside the vehicle in an industrial area in the southeast area of North Battleford. Workers in the area saw the vehicle hidden in some trees and called police.

Cpl. Rob King said the girl was conscious when she was found. She was taken to hospital and reunited with her family. She has since been released.

RCMP said they don’t have any suspects at this time and they don’t have any information about what may have happened between the time the vehicle was stolen around 5:20 p.m. Sunday to when it was found around 6:45 a.m. Monday. Their primary focus on Sunday night was finding the missing girl. Now that she has been found safe, their focus will shift to finding out who took the vehicle in the first place.

Police worked with the SaskAlert system on Sunday to send out the Amber Alert. RCMP said the alert didn’t go out as quickly as they would have hoped and they had to send it a second time. King commended the response of both police and the general public for sharing the information about the girl’s disappearance, since the workers who found the vehicle recognized it because of descriptions online.

The investigation into the stolen vehicle and Amber Alert is ongoing.