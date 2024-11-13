Fourth suspect charged with murder after body found in Saskatoon home

Saskatoon police have made an additional arrest and laid more charges in a murder investigation that began in August.

The investigation began with the discovery of a body at a home on the 200 block of Avenue I, later identified as the body of Jordan Lee Morin. Officers responded to the home at around 5:22 a.m. on Aug. 16 for a report of an injured person.

Police said they discovered 30-year-old Morin’s remains while speaking with the occupants of the home, and officers soon charged a 37-year-old Saskatoon man with second-degree murder and a 24-year-old woman for being an accessory after the fact to murder.

On Sept. 16, police arrested a 27-year-old Saskatoon woman in the case.

She was charged with being an accessory after the fact to murder and indecently interfering with and offering an indignity to human remains.

Now, police say more charges have been laid in the case.

On Nov. 12, investigators attended a correctional facility in Saskatoon and effected the arrest of a 37-year-old man — who already stands charged with the second-degree murder of Morin — for indecently interfering with and offering an indignity to human remains.

Police say on the same day, a 28-year-old man from the same correctional facility was arrested in relation to this investigation.

According to police he has also been charged with the second-degree murder of Morin.

Both men appeared in Saskatoon provincial court on Wednesday.