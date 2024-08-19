Police lay second-degree murder charge after remains found at Saskatoon home

A Saskatoon man faces a second-degree murder charge after the remains of Jordan Lee Morin were found at a home in Riversdale on Friday.

Officers were called to the home around 5:22 a.m. with a report of an injured person. Police say they discovered Morin’s remains while speaking with the occupants of the home.

In a news release on Monday, police said a 37-year-old man was charged with second-degree murder in the death of Morin, 30, and a 24-year-old Saskatoon woman was charged for being an accessory after the fact to murder.

Police say Morin’s next of kin have been notified.

Investigators with the major crime section continue to search for details about the murder, and they’re asking anyone with information to call police or Crime Stoppers.