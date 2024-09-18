Third suspect charged in connection with Saskatoon murder investigation

A third suspect has been charged in a murder investigation after a body was found in the 200 block of Avenue I South in August.

Officers found the body after being called to a home on Avenue I around 5:22 a.m. on Aug. 16 with a report of an injured person.

Police said they discovered 30-year-old Jordan Lee Morin’s remains while speaking with the occupants of the home, and officers soon charged a 37-year-old Saskatoon man with second-degree murder and a 24-year-old woman for being an accessory after the fact to murder.

Now, police say they made another arrest in the case on Monday — a 27-year-old Saskatoon woman. She was charged with being an accessory after the fact to murder and indecently interfering with and offering an indignity to human remains.

The woman appeared in court on Tuesday.

After a month of investigation, police say they are still working on the case. Anyone with information is asked to call police.