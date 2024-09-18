SASKATOON
Saskatoon

    • Third suspect charged in connection with Saskatoon murder investigation

    Saskatoon police
    Share

    A third suspect has been charged in a murder investigation after a body was found in the 200 block of Avenue I South in August.

    Officers found the body after being called to a home on Avenue I around 5:22 a.m. on Aug. 16 with a report of an injured person.

    Police said they discovered 30-year-old Jordan Lee Morin’s remains while speaking with the occupants of the home, and officers soon charged a 37-year-old Saskatoon man with second-degree murder and a 24-year-old woman for being an accessory after the fact to murder.

    Now, police say they made another arrest in the case on Monday — a 27-year-old Saskatoon woman. She was charged with being an accessory after the fact to murder and indecently interfering with and offering an indignity to human remains.

    The woman appeared in court on Tuesday.

    After a month of investigation, police say they are still working on the case. Anyone with information is asked to call police.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    DEVELOPING

    DEVELOPING Exploding electronic devices kill 9, wound hundreds in Lebanon

    Lebanon’s health ministry said Wednesday that at least nine people were killed and 300 wounded by exploding electronic devices in multiple regions of the country. The explosions came a day after an apparent Israeli attack targeting pagers used by Hezbollah killed at least 12 and wounded nearly 3,000. Here are the latest updates.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Vancouver

    Kelowna

    Vancouver Island

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News