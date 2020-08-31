SASKATOON -- A preliminary hearing is underway for Leo Roy Daniels. He’s charged with first-degree murder and unlawful confinement in connection with the death of 68-year-old Richard Fernuck.

Fernuck’s body was discovered on Aug. 3, 2019 in an apartment in the 2200 block of St. Charles Avenue. At the time police said officers were conducting a welfare check. Daniels was arrested on Aug. 7, 2019.

Police said Fernuck was taken to St. Paul’s hospital in the evening of Aug. 1, 2019 after calling 911 and reporting chest pains. He was treated and left the hospital the next morning, police said.

Daniels’ preliminary hearing is protected under a publication ban.