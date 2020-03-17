SASKATOON -- This is a developing story. Check back throughout the day for the latest on COVID-19 in Saskatoon and area.

9:46 a.m. - The YMCA of Saskatoon has announced it is closing. The organization's daycare will continue operating. All other programs have ceased. The YMCA Martensville Child Development Centre will be closed as of Friday.

CORRECTION: We previously indicated the downtown daycare centre would be affected, it will remain open.

9:30 a.m. - Battlefords Agency Tribal Chiefs says it has trained over 60 people in WHIMIS (the safe handling of chemicals) to send to its communities for professional sanitation of all major public buildings.

8:43 a.m. - All movie theatres in the city are closed. Cineplex, Landmark Cinemas, the Broadway Theatre and Magic Lantern Theatres, which operates the Roxy Theatre and Rainbow Cinemas, have announced closures.

8:20 a.m. - Popular music venue Amigos Cantina says it is closing its doors starting today in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We're in this together, so let's all make solid decisions now so that we can celebrate once we've got a hold of things," Amigos said in a Facebook post.

Also, WestJet Airlines has announced the suspension of all international flights including to the U.S. for the next 30 days to help control the spread of COVID-19.