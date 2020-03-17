Saskatchewan's opposition wants the provincial government to ratchet up its response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a news release, NDP Leader Ryan Meili said Saskatchewan should strengthen the ban on public gatherings, allowing no more than 50 people in one place.

“As things change so quickly, we need to have a government that’s responding quickly as well. The time to act is now," Meili said in the release.

On Friday, the province announced a ban on gatherings of 250 or more people.

Meili also wants the province to provide support to people who need to miss work in the wake of school closures because they don't have childcare.

Wage subsidies, utility and rent guarantees and more support for workers forced to take sick leave are on Meili's wishlist.

Meili also asked the government to postpone its budget, expected to be tabled Wednesday.