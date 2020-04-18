SASKATOON -- A Saskatoon judge has found Fraser Littlewolfe guilty on all charges and acquitted Joshua Lecky, in the case of a break and enter at an acreage near Dalmeny .

On Friday Justice R.S. Smith rendered his decision at Saskatoon Court of Queen’s Bench.

Lecky and Littlewolfe from Onion Lake, Sask., were accused of breaking into a rural home on Dec. 26, 2017 and making off with several items including $65,000 in cash, a $50,000 coin collection and two rifles kept on a garage safe, as well as several items from a home, some which were recovered in the box of a stolen truck recovered in Saskatoon.

The victim, Clinton Schnurr, testified at the trial he returned to his home on Dec. 27 to see if it had been picked over.

The Crown's evidence showed security camera footage of three men rummaging through Schnurr's home. The men had their faces covered. The crown showed the court social media pictures allegedly showing Littlewolfe and Lecky with fistfuls of $100 bills.

RCMP Cpl. Bruce Maclean, testified as an expert witness to identify Lecky and Littlewolfe in the social media photos.

He told the court while he was stationed in Onion Lake between 2012 and 2015, he knew Lecky and Littlewolfe to be prolific offenders in the community. However, under cross examination, Cpl. Maclean said he only met Littlewolfe twice face-to-face.

Littlewolfe’s defence argued the judge presiding over the trial was more of an expert than Cpl. Maclean, because the judge has seen Littlewolfe in court over four days.