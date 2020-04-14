SASKATOON -- An RCMP Corporal testified on Tuesday that the co-accused charged in relation to a break and enter in 2017 were known as prolific offenders while residing in Onion Lake Cree Nation in northern Saskatchewan.

On the second day of the break and enter and theft trial for Joshua Lecky and Fraser Littlewolfe, court heard from Crown witness RCMP Cpl. Bruce Maclean.

Maclean said he was posted to the Onion Lake RCMP detachment between 2012 and 2015 and in that timeframe he did come across the accused. He testified during his time at the detachment both Lecky and Littlewolfe were considered “prolific offenders” in the community.

Maclean testified the RCMP detachment had a wall where officers would post pictures of prolific offenders. He testified Lecky and Littlewolfe were both featured on that wall, and Littlewolfe had six different photos from his times in custody.

In his testimony, Maclean told the court that in early January 2018, he was investigating a New Year’s Eve shooting, skimming Facebook profiles hunting for clues. He came across suspicious Facebook posts, showing the co-accused posing for pictures holding several $100 bills, he said.

The Facebook page belonged to “Krazyer Redd Alert.” He said the pictures were posted after Dec. 27 and he recognized Littlewolfe in many of the photos by his furrowed brow, he said.

“It made him always look mad even when he was smiling,” Maclean said.

He testified he took screenshots of some posts on the Facebook page, saying he felt there was no reason Littlewolfe would have that much cash. He later testified during his time in Onion Lake, Littlewolfe was always in and out of jail for various offences and he didn’t believe Littlewolfe had any sort of employment.

Maclean said he passed along the photos he captured after he was told by anther officer there was a theft where a large amount of money was stolen. From his time working in Onion Lake, Maclean testified “I knew it was Fraser (Littlewolfe).”

Under cross-examination by Littlewolfe’s lawyer Benjamin Omoruyi, Maclean said Facebook does not have a verified profile mechanism. Maclean also said he never traded messages with Littlewolfe or called him over the Facebook account.

Omoruyi argued the photos Maclean collected during another investigation don’t show Littlewolfe. One by one Omoruyi asked Maclean how he could identify Littlewolfe in the pictures of which Maclean took screenshots.

Justice R.S. Smith interrupted Omoruyi’s line of questioning, advising that Omoruyi wasn’t necessarily helping his client’s case.

“So you want me to reject the opinion of the witness?” Smith asked. Omoruyi replied saying the photos do not show Littlewolfe.

In one of the photos, Maclean identified both Lecky and Littlewolfe.

RCMP Cpl. Terry Heroux also testified. In the Forensic Identification Unit, Heroux processed the truck belonging to Oscar Hunter, who reported his truck stolen on Dec. 27.

Court previously heard how the 2005 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 was found abandoned in Saskatoon on Dec. 30, with several stolen items belonging to Clinton Schnurr found in the box of the truck.

Heroux said he found the truck beaten up with a dirty interior and banged up exterior. Inside the truck, Heroux said he found a batch of letters from Fraser Littlewolfe addressed to others written from the Saskatoon Correctional Centre.

Under cross examination, Lecky’s defence lawyer Kathy Hodgson-Smith argued the truck Heroux photographed is not the same truck captured on video security footage at the acreage in Dalmeny, which was the target in the break and enter.

Hodgson-Smith argued the truck captured on cameras at the acreage show a dual-wheeled truck, with mud flaps hanging from the back bumper, and it did not match the truck Heroux photographed. Heroux agreed.

Crown prosecutor Melodi Kujawa told the court the Crown’s theory does not put the truck that Heroux photographed on the acreage property.