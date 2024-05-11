'It would change my life': Saskatchewan singer vying for $1 million on Canada's Got Talent final

Prince Albert singer Rebecca Strong is on the cusp of achieving a dream on Canada’s Got Talent as she stands among the final eight contestants.

After performing on May 7, Strong joined other contestants who advanced to the finale of this season.

"I'm so excited to perform for Canada,” Strong told CTV News.

The grand finale takes place on May 14 in Niagara Falls and Strong will perform live. She is confident that performing on the final stage will not be a tall order.

"I'm just going to do what I usually do," she said. "I practice every day. So I've been preparing every day in my life for every performance. I’m going to treat this as normal performance and do my best. "

Earning the golden buzzer and winning a $25,000 prize in March, she is no stranger to success on the show. Now she is vying for the $1 million prize and a life-changing career opportunity.

"One million dollars, it would change my life," Rebecca said. "I could do so much with one million dollars." Her immediate thoughts turned to family. "As I talked on the show, I would pay my dad's debt off and going for a trip."

The Indigenous singer started her career singing in a family band and made the decision to launch her solo career in 2019.

Performing on Canada’s Got Talent brought her a lot of recognition and that’s why she cherishes the journey itself beyond the prize.

"It's been a lot of recognition on social media and just in life in general," she said. The experience has also opened doors to exciting new opportunities. "It's inspiration from myself to do better and always be better than the person I was yesterday."

Carrying the hopes of her hometown inspires Rebecca. "I'm very honoured," she said. "Just very excited that I get to show my hometown and just all of Canada what I can do and that I'm worthy to win the million dollars."

Being raised in Prince Albert, Strong said the city’s artistic spirit has influenced her path.

"Prince Albert in general is filled with art and Indigenous artists," Rebecca explained. "We have a lot of music festivals and music opportunities in Prince Albert, and I think that influenced me a lot and getting out there and getting practice."

Music has always been a part of her life. Strong said she has been singing from a very young age, thanks to her dad introducing her to music.

Strong said when she was only five years old, she performed in Prince Albert at a winter festival, and with time, her love for music has grown stronger.

When Strong got the opportunity to audition for Canada’s Got Talent she said she knew it was one she could not pass up.

"It's always been my dream to perform on a Got Talent," Rebecca said. "I've been watching videos and everything, my entire life."

Canada's Got Talent provided the perfect platform, and she seized the opportunity.

Strong's aspirations extend far beyond the competition. She hopes to inspire Indigenous youth to follow their dreams and show them that anything is possible.

"My long-term goal would be to tour Canada and outside of Canada too, and share my music with people and also let them feel something and also Inspire Indigenous youth to follow their dreams and show them that they can do anything, she said.

With a powerful voice and an inspiring story, Rebecca Strong is ready to take center stage and capture the hearts of Canadians.

When she was asked what viewers could expect to see from her on May 14, she said "an amazing performance like every day. I always do my best."