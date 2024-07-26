Truck swallowed by sinkhole in Saskatoon

SASKATOON
    (Source: Facebook / Nancy Weigel)
    A sinkhole that formed in Saskatoon’s City Park neighbourhood swallowed the rear end of a truck on Thursday evening.

    Photos shared online show the two rear wheels of a Ford Ranger truck submerged in the watery pit that opened following an apparent water main break at the intersection of Queen Street and 4th Avenue North.

    (Source: Facebook / Max Lifedaughter)

    Just after 9:30 p.m., the city reported a water outage in the area, with door hangers delivered to residents.

    The city said an emergency water supply would be delivered soon, and it expected to have water back on within 24 to 48 hours.

    “Affected addresses should review their yellow drinking water advisory door hanger. After repair, water should be boiled before consuming until green water advisory lifted door hanger arrives,” the city said in a service alert.

    Residents were invited to use the shower facilities at the nearest leisure centre free of cost, the city says. They’ll need to show proof of address for access.

    In a news release Friday morning, the City of Saskatoon said the intersection was still closed as workers attended to the unplanned water main repairs. Detours are in place around the intersection, and Saskatoon Transit service could be affected, the city said.

    A clearer timeline for the repair work is expected later in the day.

    (Source: Facebook / Max Lifedaughter)

